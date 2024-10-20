Patriots coach Jerod Mayo calls his team ‘soft’ after 6th straight loss

LONDON (AP) — Patriots coach Jerod Mayo told his players what he thought about their performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. And then he told everyone else. He says “We’re a soft football team across the board.” New England squandered an early lead, gave up 171 yards on the ground and allowed a punt return for a touchdown to lose their sixth straight game — 32-16 at Wembley Stadium. It’s the team’s longest losing streak since 1993.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.