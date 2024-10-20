Patriots coach Jerod Mayo calls his team ‘soft’ after 6th straight loss

By KEN MAGUIRE The Associated Press
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) calls an audible during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in London. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ian Walton]

LONDON (AP) — Patriots coach Jerod Mayo told his players what he thought about their performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. And then he told everyone else. He says “We’re a soft football team across the board.” New England squandered an early lead, gave up 171 yards on the ground and allowed a punt return for a touchdown to lose their sixth straight game — 32-16 at Wembley Stadium. It’s the team’s longest losing streak since 1993.

