Patriots claim QB Matt Corral off waivers, place WR Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve

By The Associated Press
Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral looks to throw during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bryan Woolston]

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Mac Jones is no longer the only quarterback on the Patriots’ active roster. New England has claimed quarterback Matt Corral off waivers from Carolina. The Patriots needed a backup for Jones after coach Bill Belichick cut both Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham. Zappe and Cunningham have since been signed to the practice squad. Corral was the Panthers’ third-round draft pick in 2022 but never got on the field because of a foot injury. The Patriots were able to sign Corral after placing receiver Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Thornton was injured early in training camp.

