Patriots claim QB Matt Corral off waivers, place WR Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Mac Jones is no longer the only quarterback on the Patriots’ active roster. New England has claimed quarterback Matt Corral off waivers from Carolina. The Patriots needed a backup for Jones after coach Bill Belichick cut both Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham. Zappe and Cunningham have since been signed to the practice squad. Corral was the Panthers’ third-round draft pick in 2022 but never got on the field because of a foot injury. The Patriots were able to sign Corral after placing receiver Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Thornton was injured early in training camp.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.