Patriots’ Christian Barmore agrees to 4-year extension worth up to $92 million, AP source says

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore has agreed to a four-year contract extension worth up to $92 million, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because it has not been announced. The extension reportedly contains $41.8 million in guarantees. Barmore, a second-round pick in 2021, has 133 tackles, 12 1/2 sacks and 18 tackles for loss, 32 quarterback hits and one forced fumble in 44 games over his three seasons. He twice appeared in all 17 games in 2021 and 2023.

