Patriots center David Andrews to have season-ending shoulder surgery

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots center David Andrews is expected to have season-ending shoulder surgery. Coach Jerod Mayo made the announcement on Wednesday. Andrews left Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers and did not return. Backup Nick Leverett is expected to get his first start of the season against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Andrews is a nine-year veteran and one of the longest-tenured players on the roster.

