Patriots are hiring Rams assistant Jeremy Springer as special teams coordinator, AP source says

The New England Patriots have an agreement in place with Los Angeles Rams assistant Jeremy Springer to become their special teams coordinator, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team has yet to announce the hire. The 34-year-old Springer is coming off his second season with the Rams, for whom he served as a special teams assistant. Before that, he spent eight years coaching in college, making stops at UTEP, Texas A&M, Arizona and Marshall. He will now be tasked with improving a Patriots special teams unit that ranked near the bottom of the league in 2023.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.