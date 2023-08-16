Patriots announce signing of 3-time Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Running back Ezekiel Elliott has signed a free agent deal with the New England Patriots. Terms were not disclosed, but a source told The Associated Press that the seven-year NFL veteran with the Dallas Cowboys is joining the Patriots on a one-year deal worth $4 million. Incentives could boost his compensation to $6 million. The 28-year-old ran for 68 touchdowns and more than 8,000 yards with the Cowboys. He led the NFL in rushing yards in 2016, when he was the runner-up for the AP Rookie of the Year award, and again in 2018.

