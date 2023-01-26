Patriots announce hiring of Bill O’Brien as new OC

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bill O’Brien is back with the New England Patriots. The team formally announced his hiring as the team’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The move comes just 12 days after the Patriots said they were searching for a new leader of their offense in the aftermath of a disappointing 2022 season that saw second-year quarterback Mac Jones struggle under an offense largely directed by play caller Matt Patricia and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge. The team ranked in the bottom half of the league in several categories and last in the NFL in red zone touchdowns. O’Brien becomes the first official offensive coordinator Patriots coach Bill Belichick has hired since Josh McDaniels left following the 2021 season.

