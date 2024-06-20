Patriots and running back Rhamondre Stevenson agree to 4-year, $36 million extension, AP source says

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson, one of the most dependable members of New England’s offense the past three seasons, has agreed to a four-year contract extension, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The new deal is worth a maximum of $36 million, and includes $17 million in guarantees, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced. Stevenson is heading into the final season of his rookie contract. The new pact makes Stevenson one of the NFL’s top seven highest-paid running backs by guaranteed money.

