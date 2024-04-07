Patriots and Kyle Dugger agree to a 4-year deal worth up to $66 million, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the situation says the New England Patriots are re-signing safety Kyle Dugger to a four-year contract. The new deal is worth a base salary of $58 million, which includes $32.5 million in guarantees, and has a maximum value of $66 million, according to the person who spoke The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because terms have not been announced. Dugger started all 17 games last season and led the Patriots with 71 solo tackles and two interceptions. New England originally used the one-year transition tag on Dugger and had until July to reach a long-term deal or pay him the average of the top 10 salaries at the position.

