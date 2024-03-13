Patriots and 2-time Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper agree on 1-year deal, AP source says

A person familiar with the deal says the New England Patriots and two-time Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper have agreed on a one-year deal worth up to $4.25 million. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract can’t become official until the new league year begins. Hooper had 25 catches for 234 yards last season in Las Vegas. Hooper had his two best seasons with Atlanta in 2018-19 when he averaged 73 receptions and 724 yards receiving while scoring 10 touchdowns. The 29-year-old has played eight seasons with the Falcons, Cleveland, Tennessee and the Raiders.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.