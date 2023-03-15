Patriots add WR JuJu Smith-Schuster with 3-year deal

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots made their first big pickup of free agency, adding free agent receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. He confirmed the move in a post on Twitter saying he was “excited for my next chapter in New England.” A person with knowledge of the deal said it is for three years and could be worth as much as $33 million. The person spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because it hasn’t been announced. A Pro Bowler in 2018 with Pittsburgh. Smith-Schuster’s addition to the Patriots roster comes a day after they lost Jakobi Meyers after he agreed to a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. Smith-Schuster won a Super Bowl with Kansas City last season, finishing with 78 receptions for 933 yards and three touchdowns.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.