Patrik Laine scores, helps Canadiens to a victory in his return to the ice after nearly a year away

MONTREAL (AP) — Patrik Laine made a rousing return after a year away from NHL action. Laine made his debut with the Canadiens on Tuesday night, opening the scoring in Montreal’s 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders. Laine hadn’t played a regular-season game in nearly a year, but his wicked release was still there. The Finnish sharpshooter received the puck, turned and sent an shot off the post and in on the power play 7:23 into the second period. He was swarmed by teammates while pumping his fists before Canadiens fans stood up and unleashed a deafening ovation while the goal was announced. That scenario was repeated when Laine earned the game’s first star.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.