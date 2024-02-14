Patrik Laine and his agency criticize a remark about suicide made about him on a podcast

Patrik Laine and his agency criticized an insensitive comment about suicide made on a podcast in reference to the Columbus Blue Jackets forward who is currently receiving care from the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. Octagon Hockey in a statement posted to social media said it was disappointed in the “reprehensible remark” about Laine being away from the team because he was contemplating a “Remington retirement,” which refers to suicide. Laine in a post of his own on social media said the comment was “not OK.” Laine had opened up about his mental health long before going into the assistance program last month.

