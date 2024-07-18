Patrick Vieira out as coach of Strasbourg on eve of French season

By The Associated Press
FILE - Then-Crystal Palace's head coach Patrick Vieira applauds during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. France soccer great Patrick Vieira was out as coach of United States-owned top-tier club Strasbourg on Thursday, July 18, 2024, just one month before the Ligue 1 season starts. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dave Thompson]

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — France soccer great Patrick Vieira is out as coach of American-owned top-tier club Strasbourg just one month before the Ligue 1 season starts. The club is in shared ownership with Chelsea. It says in a statement Vieira left by mutual agreement. He was one year into a three-year contract. Vieira guided Strasbourg to a 13th-place finish in the 18-team league last season. Strasbourg says it will soon name a new coach.

