Patrick Vieira out as coach of Strasbourg on eve of French season

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — France soccer great Patrick Vieira is out as coach of American-owned top-tier club Strasbourg just one month before the Ligue 1 season starts. The club is in shared ownership with Chelsea. It says in a statement Vieira left by mutual agreement. He was one year into a three-year contract. Vieira guided Strasbourg to a 13th-place finish in the 18-team league last season. Strasbourg says it will soon name a new coach.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.