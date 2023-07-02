Patrick Vieira hired as head coach of Strasbourg on 3-year contract

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Patrick Vieira has been hired as the head coach of French top-tier side Strasbourg. The former Arsenal and France midfielder was fired by the Premier League’s Crystal Palace in March. Strasbourg said he signed a three-year deal with the club. Vieira had been linked with relegated Leeds in England’s second tier but opted to move to France, where he previously managed Nice, to join a club which was recently bought by Chelsea’s parent company BlueCo.

