Patrick Vieira hired as Genoa coach with potential implications for Mario Balotelli

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Genoa has confirmed Patrick Vieira as its new coach. That could have implications for Mario Balotelli, less than a month after the former Italy forward joined the Serie A club. Vieira and Balotelli were teammates at Inter Milan and Manchester City but fell out when Vieira was Nice coach, eventually leading to Balotelli moving to Marseille. The 48-year-old Vieira previously managed New York City FC in Major League Soccer and went on to coach Crystal Palace and then Strasbourg after leaving Nice. Vieira’s first match in charge of Genoa will be at home against Cagliari in the Italian league on Sunday. Both teams are just one point above the relegation zone.

