Patrick Vieira fired by relegation-threatened Crystal Palace

LONDON (AP) — Patrick Vieira has been fired by Crystal Palace with the team having been dragged into the Premier League’s relegation fight. Palace is in 12th place in the 20-team league but is only five points ahead of last-place Southampton. The team has lost three straight league games and has no wins in any competition in 2023. Palace chairman Steve Parish says “results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position and we felt a change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status.” Vieira is a former Arsenal midfielder. He was in the role at Palace for 20 months.
FILE - Crystal Palace's head coach Patrick Vieira applauds during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Vieira has been fired by Crystal Palace on Friday, March 17, 2023 with the team having been dragged into the Premier League’s relegation fight. Palace is in 12th place in the 20-team league but is only five points from last-place Southampton. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson, File)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dave Thompson
FILE - Crystal Palace's head coach Patrick Vieira talks to the players during a break during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Vieira has been fired by Crystal Palace on Friday, March 17, 2023 with the team having been dragged into the Premier League’s relegation fight. Palace is in 12th place in the 20-team league but is only five points from last-place Southampton. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rui Vieira