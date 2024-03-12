Patrick Reed’s streak of playing in majors in jeopardy at PGA Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Reed has been eligible for every major championship since the 2014 Masters. That streak is now in jeopardy at the PGA Championship. Reed was not among the first batch of invitations the PGA of America sent out. His world ranking is No. 109 and plunging because LIV Golf doesn’t get world ranking points. He has yet to win on LIV. Reed is playing Asian Tour events with pedestrian results. It’s unclear if he’ll get an invitation. But he can help himself this week in Macau on the Asian Tour. Otherwise, he’ll need a big week at the Masters.

