Patrick Reed withdraws from US Open qualifying and ends streak of playing the majors

DALLAS (AP) — Patrick Reed’s streak of playing in every major since the 2014 Masters is over. Reed withdrew from the U.S. Open qualifier Monday in Dallas. That was the first of 11 qualifiers in North America. The USGA says a player to signs up for a qualifier and pulls out is not eligible to enter another at a later date. Reed plays with LIV Golf, which does not get ranking points. The U.S. Open added 21 players to the field Monday who are ranked in the top 60 in the world. The list includes Justin Rose due to his tie for sixth at the PGA Championship.

