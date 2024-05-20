Patrick Reed withdraws from US Open qualifier to end streak of playing majors

DALLAS (AP) — Patrick Reed’s streak of playing in every major since the 2014 Masters is over. Reed withdrew from the U.S. Open qualifier Monday in Dallas. Sergio Garcia missed out on qualifying with a late double bogey and getting eliminated in a playoff. He was the first alternate and still has a chance to make the field for the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 next month. The Dallas event was the first of 11 qualifiers in North America. The USGA says a player to signs up for a qualifier and pulls out is not eligible to enter another at a later date. The U.S. Open added 21 players to the field Monday who are ranked in the top 60 in the world.

