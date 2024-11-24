Patrick Reed wins in Hong Kong for his first victory in almost 4 years

HONG KONG (AP) — Patrick Reed has won his first tournament in nearly four years. Reed followed his 59 with a closing 66 in the Hong Kong Open for his first Asian tour title. He was ahead by three shots going into the final round and made four straight birdies on the front nine to pull away. He won by three shots over defending champion Ben Campbell of New Zealand. It was Reed’s first victory worldwide since he won the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January 2021. He has yet to win an individual title in his three seasons in Saudi-funded LIV Golf.

