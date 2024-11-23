Patrick Reed shoots 59 with preferred lies on Asian Tour

HONG KONG (AP) — Patrick Reed has added his name to the growing list of sub-60 rounds. Reed started with five straight birdies and finished with four straight birdies for a 59 in the Hong Kong Open on the Asian Tour. That gives him a three-shot lead. But it does not get him in the record book. Preferred lies were in effect on Saturday and the Asian Tour is among tours that doesn’t recognize scores as official records because players can lift, clean and place their golf balls in the short grass. Reed is the ninth player this year to shoot 59 or lower.

