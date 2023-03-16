Patrick Peterson eager to show Steelers he’s still elite

PITTSBURGH (AP) — New Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson says he believes he’s still got plenty left in the tank. The 12-year veteran and eight-time Pro Bowler signed a two-year deal with Pittsburgh soon after free agency began. Peterson is coming off a solid season with Minnesota in 2022 when he had five interceptions and 15 passes defensed. Peterson says he can contribute in several ways in Pittsburgh, including becoming a mentor on defense. Peterson, who turns 33 in July, is the headliner of a free-agency class that includes inside linebacker Cole Holcomb and guard Nate Herbig.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.