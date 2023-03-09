Patrick McEnroe chosen new Tennis Hall of Fame president

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Former player and current TV analyst Patrick McEnroe will be the new president of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, and USTA Foundation chief executive Dan Faber has been chosen as the Hall’s new CEO. The Hall announced the appointments on Thursday. McEnroe and Faber will begin their roles on May 1. Todd Martin resigned as CEO of the International Tennis Hall of Fame in October after nearly a decade in the post. McEnroe won the 1989 French Open men’s doubles title and was a singles semifinalist at the 1991 Australian Open. He was the U.S. Davis Cup captain from 2000-10, winning the title in 2007.

