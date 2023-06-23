Patrick Marleau is re-joining the San Jose Sharks, this time as a developmental coach

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Marleau is returning to the San Jose Sharks to open his post-playing career — this time in a developmental role. Two years after finishing his 23-year NHL career, and 21st in San Jose, Marleau is rejoining the Sharks as a player development coach and hockey operations advisor. Among his jobs will be working with Sharks’ prospects playing for the team’s San Jose-based American Hockey League affiliate. The 43-year-old Marleau holds the NHL record for most games played, and most of the Sharks franchise offensive marks. He was a member of the Sharks first team in 1997-98.

