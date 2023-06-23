Patrick Marleau is re-joining the San Jose Sharks, this time as a developmental coach

By The Associated Press
FILE - San Jose Sharks center Patrick Marleau plays gainst the Minnesota Wild during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 17, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. Two years after finishing his 23-year NHL career, and 21st in San Jose, Marleau is rejoining the Sharks as a player development coach and hockey operations advisor, the team announced on Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Craig Lassig]

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Marleau is returning to the San Jose Sharks to open his post-playing career — this time in a developmental role. Two years after finishing his 23-year NHL career, and 21st in San Jose, Marleau is rejoining the Sharks as a player development coach and hockey operations advisor. Among his jobs will be working with Sharks’ prospects playing for the team’s San Jose-based American Hockey League affiliate. The 43-year-old Marleau holds the NHL record for most games played, and most of the Sharks franchise offensive marks. He was a member of the Sharks first team in 1997-98.

