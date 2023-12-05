Patrick Mahomes headlines list of nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award

Two-time league MVP Patrick Mahomes headlines the list of 32 players chosen as finalists for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award. Each of the teams nominated one player for the prestigious honor named for the late Payton, a Hall of Fame running back for the Bears. The award recognizes a player for community service and excellence on the field. Mahomes will try to join the award’s namesake, Payton, and nine other players who have won both the NFL MVP and the NFL Man of the Year Award.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.