Patrick Mahomes’ father pleads guilty to DWI charge in Texas, court records show

TYLER, Texas (AP) — Court records in Texas show the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has pleaded guilty to a drunken driving charge. Smith County District Court records show that 54-year-old Patrick Mahomes Sr. pleaded guilty Tuesday to the driving while intoxicated charge. Mahomes’ attorney and the district attorney did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment. The elder Mahomes was arrested in February in Tyler a little more than a week before his son led the Chiefs to a second straight Super Bowl victory with a win over San Francisco. Patrick Mahomes Sr. is a former Major League Baseball pitcher.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.