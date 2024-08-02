Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs’ offense face new challenge: keeping up with higher-ranked defense

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — There’s nothing new about Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs having a dynamic offense, but this year’s training camp presents a new opportunity for Kansas City to sharpen its attack. Mahomes has to face a defense that was the higher-ranked side of the ball for the Chiefs last season. Last season, Kansas City won its third of the past five Super Bowls with unprecedented balance. Mahomes’ unit was ranked ninth in the NFL and Spagnuolo’s defense was second. The goal for the Chiefs this season is to maintain that consistency on both sides of the ball.

