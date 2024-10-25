Patrick Kane’s late power-play goal lifts Red Wings to 5-3 win over Devils

DETROIT (AP) — Patrick Kane scored a go-ahead, power-play goal with 3:32 remaining and the Detroit Red Wings extended their winning streak to three games, beating the New Jersey Devils 5-3. Christian Fischer and Alex DeBrincat scored 26 seconds apart late in the first period for Detroit. Dylan Larkin also supplied a power-play goal and Michael Rasmussen added an empty-netter, while Cam Talbot made 40 saves. Nico Hischier scored two power-play goals for the Devils, and Erik Haula scored in his 700th game.

