Patrick Kane tells The AP he’s back on the ice and feeling himself again 3 months since hip surgery

NHL free agent forward Patrick Kane tells The Associated Press he’s been on the ice about 20 times already and is on track, if not ahead of the initial four to six month projection in returning to play since having hip resurfacing surgery on June 1. Kane says he’s starting to feel like his old self again, but intends to stick to the six-month timetable for his recovery. The 34-year-old, three-time Stanley Cup winner says he has an upcoming doctor’s appointment during which he hopes to be cleared for contact. Kane is not under contract after closing last season being traded by Chicago to the New York Rangers.

