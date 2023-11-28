Patrick Kane signs with the Detroit Red Wings for the rest of the NHL season

By STEPHEN WHYNO and JOHN WAWROW The Associated Press
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane plays against the Detroit Red Wings in the third period of an NHL hockey game, Jan. 26, 2022, in Detroit. Kane is signing with the Red Wings, a person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press. Kane is expected to sign a contract for the remainder of the NHL season. The 35-year-old is coming off hip resurfacing surgery done to try to move past a nagging injury. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, file)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Sancya]

Patrick Kane has signed a contract with the Detroit Red Wings for the remainder of the NHL season. The deal is worth a prorated $2.75 million. The 35-year-old Kane is coming off hip resurfacing surgery done to try to move past a nagging injury. He chose Detroit over other suitors, including his hometown Buffalo Sabres, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers. The three-time Stanley Cup champion and 2016 league MVP is attempting to become the third player to come back from the invasive hip operation.

