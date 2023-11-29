Patrick Kane says he could make his Red Wings debut as soon as next week at Buffalo

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
FILE - New York Rangers right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates against the New Jersey Devils in the first period of Game 3 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, April 22, 2023, in New York. Patrick Kane is signing with the Detroit Red Wings, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.(AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Hunger]

Patrick Kane says he could make his debut with the Detroit Red Wings as soon as next week in his hometown of Buffalo against the Sabres. Kane and the team want him to get through a few practices before he returns to game action. The 35-year-old winger is roughly six months removed from undergoing hip resurfacing surgery. Kane says doctors cleared him for contact two months ago. The three-time Stanley Cup champion and 2016 NHL MVP signed a $2.75 million contract for the rest of the season with the Red Wings after choosing them among several interested teams.

