Patrick Kane says he could make his Red Wings debut as soon as next week at Buffalo

Patrick Kane says he could make his debut with the Detroit Red Wings as soon as next week in his hometown of Buffalo against the Sabres. Kane and the team want him to get through a few practices before he returns to game action. The 35-year-old winger is roughly six months removed from undergoing hip resurfacing surgery. Kane says doctors cleared him for contact two months ago. The three-time Stanley Cup champion and 2016 NHL MVP signed a $2.75 million contract for the rest of the season with the Red Wings after choosing them among several interested teams.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.