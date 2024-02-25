Patrick Kane returns to Chicago with the Detroit Red Wings

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Kane looks rejuvenated at the moment in his first season with the Detroit Red Wings. Perfect timing for his long-awaited return to his first NHL home. Kane leads the Red Wings into Chicago for his first game against the Blackhawks since he was traded to the New York Rangers a year ago. The 35-year-old winger has four goals and six assists in a seven-game points streak since returning from a lower-body injury. Kane helped the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015 during the best stretch in franchise history.

