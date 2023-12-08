Patrick Kane returns, makes season debut with Red Wings against Sharks 6 months after hip surgery

DETROIT (AP) — Patrick Kane is back. Kane took the first shift at right with the Detroit Red Wings against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night, making his season debut. The 35-year-old Kane had his right hip surgically repaired six months ago and is shooting to become the third NHL player to come back from the invasive procedure. Detroit signed the playmaking wing last week to a prorated $2.75 million contract for the rest of the season to bolster its chances of earning a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

