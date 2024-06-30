Patrick Kane is staying with the Detroit Red Wings on a 1-year deal, AP source says

Patrick Kane is returning to the Detroit Red Wings on a one-year deal, a person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press. It was not immediately clear what Kane’s salary will be for the 2024-25 NHL season. The 35-year-old winger from Buffalo was nearly a point-a-game player in his first season with the Red Wings. A three-time Stanley Cup champion with Chicago, Kane is entering his 17th professional season. He has the second-most points of any U.S.-born player in NHL history.

