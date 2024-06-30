Patrick Kane is staying with the Detroit Red Wings on a 1-year deal, AP source says

By JOHN WAWROW and STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
FILE - Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates with the puck as Buffalo Sabres' Owen Power (25) defends with goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1) in the second period of an NHL hockey game April 7, 2024, in Detroit. Hundreds of millions of dollars will be committed to free agents, including a strong crop of forwards led by longtime Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, 2023 playoff MVP Jonathan Marchessault and three-time Stanley Cup champion Kane. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Sancya]

Patrick Kane is returning to the Detroit Red Wings on a one-year deal, a person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press. It was not immediately clear what Kane’s salary will be for the 2024-25 NHL season. The 35-year-old winger from Buffalo was nearly a point-a-game player in his first season with the Red Wings. A three-time Stanley Cup champion with Chicago, Kane is entering his 17th professional season. He has the second-most points of any U.S.-born player in NHL history.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.