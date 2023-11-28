Patrick Kane is signing with the Detroit Red Wings, an AP source says

Patrick Kane is signing with the Detroit Red Wings, a person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press. Kane is expected to sign a contract for the remainder of the NHL season. The 35-year-old Kane is coming off hip resurfacing surgery done to try to move past a nagging injury. He chose Detroit over other suitors, including his hometown Buffalo Sabres, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers. The three-time Stanley Cup champion and 2016 league MVP is attempting to become the third player to come back from the invasive hip operation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.