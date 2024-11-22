Patrick Fishburn leads at Sea Island as Joel Dahmen keeps alive hopes of keeping his job

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Patrick Fishburn has the lead at the RSM Classic. The big winner on Friday was Joel Dahmen. He’s at No. 124 in the FedEx Cup and only the top 125 keep a full PGA Tour card for next year. Dahmen made a 5-foot par putt on his last hole to make the cut on the number. That gives him two more days to try to finish in the top 125 on the points list. Fishburn is a PGA Tour rookie and has the lead for the first time after any round. Florida State sophomore Luke Clanton is two shots back.

