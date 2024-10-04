Patrick Ewing returns to the New York Knicks in the new role of basketball ambassador

NEW YORK (AP) — Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing is returning to the New York Knicks in the newly created position of basketball ambassador. The Knicks said Friday that Ewing would assist both basketball and business operations in his role. Taken by the Knicks with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1985 draft, Ewing went on to play 15 seasons in New York and is the franchise’s career leader in points, rebounds, blocks, steals and games played. The Knicks made the playoffs in his final 13 seasons.

