Patrick Cantlay’s putting derails his quest to win his first major championship at the US Open

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay has spent the majority of the past five years ranked in the top 10 in the world but has had few realistic chances to win a major championship. He had one this week at Pinehurst No. 2, but walked away disappointed again. This time, he has his putting to blame. Cantlay stormed to the lead at the U.S. Open with an opening-round 65. He had several chances to grab a share of the lead during Sunday’s final round, but he couldn’t take advantage. He closed with a 70 and finished in a tie for third, two shots behind winner Bryson DeChambeau.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.