Patrick Bailey hits a 3-run homer in the 8th to lift the Giants past the Mets, 5-4

NEW YORK (AP) — Patrick Bailey hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning to help the San Francisco Giants beat the reeling New York Mets 5-4 on Friday night.

The Mets opened June by completing a three-game sweep of Philadelphia, then went 6-19 the rest of the way, losing 15 games in the NL East standings to first-place Atlanta and falling nine games behind the Giants in the race for the final wild card.

The Mets took a 4-2 lead into the eighth, but Pete Alonso — who snapped his bat over his knees after popping out to strand Jeff McNeil at second in the fifth — misplayed Joc Pederson’s one-out grounder, and David Robertson (2-2) walked J.D. Davis before Bailey homered to straightaway center.

Sean Manaea (3-3) was the winner after throwing a scoreless seventh. Camilo Doval walked Luis Guillorme with one out in the ninth before finishing for his 24th save.

Wilmer Flores homered and Brandon Crawford had an RBI single for the Giants. They went 18-8 in June.

Tommy Pham homered for the Mets, and McNeil had two RBI doubles.

Giants starter Alex Cobb allowd three runs — two earned — in five innings. Carlos Carrasco gave up two runs in five innings for the Mets.

SENTIMENTAL

Giants outfielder Michael Conforto, who played with the Mets from 2015 through 2021, appeared to tear up during a video tribute just before first pitch.

Conforto hit .255 with 132 homers and 396 RBIs in 757 regular-season games for the Mets. The club aired footage of Conforto meeting with children benefiting from his charity, the Conforto Cares Program, and ended the tribute with the words “for the love, for the passion, for the moments, thank you Michael.”

Conforto sat out Friday because of a left hamstring injury.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets left-hander José Quintana (left rib) made his fourth rehab start, giving uptwo runs over 2 2/3 innings for Triple-A Syracuse. Manager Buck Showalter said there is a chance Quintana could return to the rotation before the All-Star Break.

UP NEXT

Giants RHP Anthony DeSclafani (4-7, 4.28 ERA) was set to face RHP Justin Verlander (2-4, 4.11 ERA) on Saturday.

