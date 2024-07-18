Patrick Agyemang’s goal, Kristijan Kahlina’s 6 saves help Charlotte play Crew to 1-1 tie

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Patrick Agyemang scored in the 84th minute and Kristijan Kahlina had six saves to help Charlotte FC to a 1-1 tie with the Columbus Crew. Agyemang slipped a shot from the left corner of the 6-yard box between Hagen’s legs and into the net to make it 1-1. Juan “Cucho” Hernández, who took a couple dribbles and scored with a rolling shot from just outside the area to give the Crew a 1-0 lead in the 31st minute. Cucho became the first player in Crew history to record 60 goal contributions over a three-year span with 38 goals and 22 assists. Columbus (12-3-7), which had won five games in a row by a combined score of 20-2, in unbeaten in six straight.

