Patrick Agyemang nets 2 goals, Kristijan Kahlina has 7 saves as Charlotte beats Union 2-0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Patrick Agyemang scored two goals — his first multi-goal game in MLS — to help Charlotte FC beat the Philadelphia Union 2-0. Charlotte (9-6-5) is unbeaten in four consecutive games. On the counter-attack, Jere Uronen played a perfectly-placed entry from the left side to the center of the area when Agyemang slammed home a header to give Charlotte a 1-0 lead in the 56th minute. Again on the counter-attack, Agyemang ran onto a though ball played by Liel Abada, cut back to evade a defender around the right corner of the penalty area and then scored on a roller to make it 2-0 in the 63rd. Andrew Rick, an 18-year-old homegrown goalkeeper, made his first MLS start and finished with five saves for the Union.

