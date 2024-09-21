Patrick Agyemang, Kristijan Kahlina spark Charlotte to 4-0 victory over Revolution

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Patrick Agyemang had a goal and two assists in the second half to help Charlotte FC pull away for a 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution. Kristijan Kahlina finished with four saves on the way to his 10th clean sheet of the season for Charlotte (11-11-8). Charlotte took a 1-0 lead in the 39th minute and held it until halftime on a goal by Liel Abada, the fifth of his rookie season. Charlotte took a two-goal lead in the 65th minute when Pep Biel took a pass from Agyemang and scored his first goal in his fourth career start and fifth appearance. Dylan Borrero received a red card in the 70th minute, forcing New England (8-17-4) to play a man down from there.

