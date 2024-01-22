Patrice Bergeron squashes talk of coming out of retirement to make an NHL comeback

Patrice Bergeron says he is not making a comeback to the NHL. The former Boston Bruins captain says he is enjoying retirement. Rumors about him returning came after word spread that Bergeron was back on the ice skating. He said his time on the ice is just a weekly gathering of retired players and friends. Bergeron announced his retirement last summer after 19 seasons with the Bruins. He helped them win the Stanley Cup in 2011 and reach the final two more times.

