Pato O’Ward signs 2-year extension with McLaren’s IndyCar team

Pato O’Ward signed a multi-year extension with McLaren Racing, the IndyCar team announced Friday. The 24-year-old Mexican driver is entering his fifth full season in IndyCar, all with Arrow McLaren, and late last year was named McLaren’s reserve driver for its Formula 1 team. O’Ward has four career wins and 20 podium finishes in 64 starts with McLaren. He also earned the Super License required to compete in F1 and the team said Friday O’Ward will be McLaren’s reserve F1 driver following the IndyCar season, which ends in September.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.