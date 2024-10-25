Pato O’Ward finally gets a chance to drive an F1 car in native country Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — IndyCar star Pato O’Ward fulfilled a dream Friday when McLaren allowed him to drive Lando Norris’ car in front of his home country crowd in the first Formula 1 practice of the Mexico City Grand Prix. O’Ward wasn’t given much leeway to showcase his skills. He was under strict team orders to protect Norris’ car in the session. Norris is chasing Max Verstappen for the driver championship with five races remaining. O’Ward ended up 13th on the speed chart without a scratch on Norris’ car. He was quicker than F1 regulars Kevin Magnussen, Pierre Gasly, Lance Stroll and Alex Albon, who crashed early in the session.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.