Patino kicks FG in overtimie to lift Eastern Illinois past Charlston Southern, 16-13
CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Julian Patino kicked an 18-yard field goal in overtime to lift Eastern Illinois past Charleston Southern 16-13 in a Big South-Ohio Valley Conference Association game. The victory gives the Panthers two straight wins after snapping a string of six straight losses.
