Pat Suemnick, Kerr Kriisa, RaeQuan Battle help West Virginia beat No. 25 Texas 76-73

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia built a double-digit lead and held on to beat No. 25 Texas 76-73 Saturday night. Pat Suemnick, making just his second start, set career highs of 16 points and six rebounds for the Mountaineers. Kerr Kriisa and RaeQuan Battle added 14 points apiece and Quinn Slazinski had 13 points. West Virginia broke a three-game losing streak. Max Abmas scored 19 of his season-high 32 points in the final five minutes. But Texas, which trailed by 11 points, couldn’t get any closer than three down the stretch. Dylan Disu, who had scored a career-high 33 points Tuesday against Cincinnati, fouled out with 2:16 remaining and finished with 18 points.

