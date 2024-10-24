Pat Riley Court unveiled, and the Heat president is emotional as it happened

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
Miami Heat managing general partner Micky Arison, left, poses with Heat president Pat Riley, second from left, and his family after celebrating Rily's 30th season with the franchise, the Heat unveiled Pat Riley Court during a halftime ceremony of an NBA basketball game between the Heat and the Orlando Magic, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Wilfredo Lee]

MIAMI (AP) — Pat Riley stood in front of 20,000 people on Wednesday night. And they all seemed to be cheering as the Miami Heat officially dedicated their home court in his honor. But when it was time to end his remarks and close the halftime celebration of “Pat Riley Court,” the Basketball Hall of Famer and team president was speaking to just one person — his wife, Chris. He told her, “We made it.”

