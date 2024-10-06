Pat McQuaide throws for 4 TDs, Colin Guggenheim runs for 2 and Nicholls beat Southern 51-7

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Pat McQuaide threw for four touchdowns and Colin Guggenheim ran for two scores and Nicholls beat Southern 51-7 in a non-conference game. McQuaide threw a 32-yard touchdown to Christian McNees to start the scoring. Gabe Showalter kicked a 39-yard field goal for a 10-0 advantage. Guggenheim ran it in from 14 yards and McQuaide threw a 27-yard touchdown to Quincy Brown and the score was 24-0 with 2:27 left in the first quarter. Southern avoided the shutout when Jalen Woods threw a 23-yard touchdown to Jason Gabriel with 3:26 left.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.